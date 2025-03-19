Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,331,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 14,249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of BIREF opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

