76,982 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $9,264,035.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,578,293.50. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,099,492 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

