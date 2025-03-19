Signaturefd LLC Sells 54 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. United Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FedEx by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $245.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

