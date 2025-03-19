HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after purchasing an additional 560,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,141,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,736 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

