GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

