ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

