Saiph Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Saiph Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Saiph Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

