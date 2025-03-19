Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $30.29 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $30,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,287.50. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

