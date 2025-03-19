iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6,436.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,090 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

