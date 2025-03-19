Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $27,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

