National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.28

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.282 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
