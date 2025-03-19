Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 463.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 300.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 268.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

