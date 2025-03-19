Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Old Mutual Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 49.30 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.02. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Old Mutual Company Profile
