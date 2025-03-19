Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Old Mutual Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 49.30 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.02. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

