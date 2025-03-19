Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.26

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
