Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.26

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

