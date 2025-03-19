Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.75.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.