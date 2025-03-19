Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$8.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

