Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 149,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

