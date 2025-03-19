SageOak Financial LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,441,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.