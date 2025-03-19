SageOak Financial LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,441,000.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.
Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.
