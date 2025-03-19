Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,305.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

