North Forty Two & Co. Acquires Shares of 14,276 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

