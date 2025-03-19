Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $43,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

