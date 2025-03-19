The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

