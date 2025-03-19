BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $80,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

