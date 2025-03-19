Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $101,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,860 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after acquiring an additional 542,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

