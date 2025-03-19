Galiano Gold’s (GAU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Galiano Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.