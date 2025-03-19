Lindenwold Advisors INC Decreases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 984,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 237,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Harvey purchased 600 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,018.40. The trade was a 2.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

