Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,214 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 249.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 632,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,868,356. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

