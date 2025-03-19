Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

