67,850 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Purchased by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 210,263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 159,575 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Trading Down 2.6 %
CRON opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
