67,850 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Purchased by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 210,263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 159,575 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Down 2.6 %

CRON opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.