ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) is Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 7th Largest Position

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,985,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646,755 shares during the quarter. ProQR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

PRQR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.