Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,036 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 1,210,645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

