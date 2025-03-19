Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 30,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 146,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
CMCSA stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
