Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 14,169 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 408.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %
IDXX stock opened at $419.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.74 and a 200-day moving average of $445.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
