GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stake Lowered by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,615 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises about 4.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,740,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in GitLab by 189.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its position in GitLab by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 335,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,007 shares of company stock worth $43,843,249. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

