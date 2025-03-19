iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 1.0495 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DVY stock opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.