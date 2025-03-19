Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $770,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

