Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes $448,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

