Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.99. 1,647,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,832,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zeta Global by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,301 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

