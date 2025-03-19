AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $28.10. 3,448,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,892,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

ASTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

