Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.85. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

