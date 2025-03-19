BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 7.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla Price Performance

BioAtla stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

