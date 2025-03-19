Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,694,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

