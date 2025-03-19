Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNPR
Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,694,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $23,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.