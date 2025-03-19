HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s current price.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair cut Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 219,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.