Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

