iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.