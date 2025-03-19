Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 16,287 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,179,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after purchasing an additional 424,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.