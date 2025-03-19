Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 16,287 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after purchasing an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,179,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after purchasing an additional 424,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
