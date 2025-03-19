Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

