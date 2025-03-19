Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $666.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.