Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $666.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.
About Algoma Steel Group
