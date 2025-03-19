DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

DFIHY stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

