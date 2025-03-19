DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFIHY stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.55.
About DFI Retail Group
