Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Playtika Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Playtika has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Baird R W cut shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

