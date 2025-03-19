Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.
Playtika Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Playtika has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playtika
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.