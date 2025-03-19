Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Plans Annual Dividend of $2.10

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.1037 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Banco de Chile has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years. Banco de Chile has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

